Corpus Christi (KIII News) — While Christmas is over in the Coastal Bend, New Year's Day is fast approaching and residents are ready to bring out their fireworks to kick off the celebration.

Homeowners have taken to Facebook to share their concerns about firecrackers in their neighborhoods.

"It's a very severe fire danger," Fire Marshal Randy Paige said. "We have house fires. We have grass fires when it occurs."

According to Paige, fireworks are illegal inside the city limits, and it carries a fine of up to $2,000 if you are caught and fireworks are confiscated.

State law has changed in recent years to allow the transport of fireworks within city limits as long as they are unopened and in the trunk or rear cargo area of your vehicle.

If you do want to set off fireworks, you are allowed to do so outside of city limits in areas without active burn bans.

