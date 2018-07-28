Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — An overnight crash sent one vehicle into a ditch and caused another vehicle to completely flipped upside down.
The accident happened just after 2:30 Saturday morning at the intersection of Airline and Yorktown.
Officers say the driver in a Jeep failed to yield, causing the vehicles to collide.
One driver was sent to the hospital. Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The driver was given a ticket for her failure to yield.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
© 2018 KIII