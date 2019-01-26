CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded Friday afternoon to a shooting at an apartment complex at the intersection of Thames and Williams.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the Briarwood Apartment Complex. By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspect involved in the shooting had fled. Thankfully, however, no one was injured.

Police said they believe an altercation broke out between two individuals and escalated. Eventually shots were fired.

No suspects have been detained. Police are still investigating the incident.