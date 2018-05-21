A precautionary lockdown was put in place at Miller High School Monday afternoon as police were called to the intersection of Up River Road and Palm Drive to investigate reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that gunshots were fired from a small black passenger car and into another passenger car, striking one occupant.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District was notified and as a precaution, as always when there is nearby police activity, the high school was placed on lockdown.

Miller High School Principal Torres sent a recorded message to parents to notify them about the lockdown, saying "some loud, disturbing noises were heard within the proximity of the school down the street."

Another recorded message was sent to parents around 12:47 p.m. notifying parents that the lockdown had been lifted and that the disturbance occurred in a nearby neighborhood. No students were involved.

According to police, the male who sustained a gunshot wound was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital for follow-up care and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said the shooting was not a random act and officers have identified a suspect by name.

Currently, no one is in custody for the shooting, and it is an active investigation.

If you have any information about the crime, please call police at 361-886-2600.

