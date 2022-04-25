Police searching for endangered missing 18-year-old

Shelby Drake was last seen in the 4800 block of View Drive on Saturday, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching a missing and endangered 18-year-old who has not been seen since Saturday, officials say.

Shelby Drake was last seen on Saturday in the 4800 block of View Drive wearing black leggings and a black tactical backpack. Officials say she is 5'4, weighs 200 pounds with naturally blonde but dyed auburn hair and brown eyes.

Drake has a tattoo of two fish in a circle on her right bicep, a mole on the left side of her mouth, an industrial piercing in her right ear and an inner ear piercing in her left ear.