Police searching for endangered missing 18-year-old

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching a missing and endangered 18-year-old who has not been seen since Saturday, officials say.
Shelby Drake was last seen on Saturday in the 4800 block of View Drive wearing black leggings and a black tactical backpack. Officials say she is 5'4, weighs 200 pounds with naturally blonde but dyed auburn hair and brown eyes.
Drake has a tattoo of two fish in a circle on her right bicep, a mole on the left side of her mouth, an industrial piercing in her right ear and an inner ear piercing in her left ear.
If you have seen her or know the whereabouts of Drake, you are asked to call SAPD's missing person unit at (210) 207-7660.