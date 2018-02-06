Around 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, CCPD responded to reports of a shooting.

According to officials, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound near Times Market off of Westpoint Road and Greenwood Drive.

Police said the man was responsive and later transported to Shoreline Hospital.

CCPD said they worked with witnesses to find the suspect. They are looking for a Hispanic male in his early 20's with a white t-shirt. They estimated he is around five feet and five inches tall. He was last seen on Westpoint Road.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

