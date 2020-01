CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This is 71 year old Manuel Pardo. Sinton police are looking for him after finding his abandoned vehicle off of highway 77 across from the truck stop and Motel 6. Police are asking that if you know anything about his disappearance to please call police. He has been missing since Saturday morning.

Call Sinton police at (361) 364-4400.

