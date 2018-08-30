Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is actively searching Wednesday evening for a man in blue who is accused of stealing a car with a baby inside from the Times Market #18 at 2900 block Norton Street

According to police, the parent of the child left the car running with the baby inside while she went inside the convenience store, and that is when the suspect described wearing a blue shirt jumped inside the vehicle and took off with the car and baby inside.

Police later found the car abandoned just minutes away in the parking lot of Baker Middle School with the child inside and unharmed.

Police are searching for the suspect who took the car and describe him as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Two other individuals that were seen with the suspect are people of interest for police.

The suspect is facing charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated kidnapping.

You are told to call police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help find the suspect or know the people of interest.

The parent who left the baby inside the car was arrested and charged with endangerment of a child

