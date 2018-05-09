Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department needs the publics help Wednesday to solve an arson case.

On July 20 Corpus Christi police and Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a building fire on the 4000 block of S. Port Ave where several storage units sustained damage as a result of the fire.

Investigators believe the fire originated in an unoccupied unit and was set intentionally.

The vehicle of interest for police is a red/black truck, 1987-1991 Ford F-150 single cab model with red rims and dual fuel tanks.

Police said if you know who is responsible or have any additional information about the crime call them at 361-886-2600.

