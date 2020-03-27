CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in vandalizing over 12 separate locations.

In the overnight hours of March 10 through March 11, two individuals were captured on surveillance camera video vandalizing several locations, police say.

"Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has information about these crimes is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477)," stated police in a Facebook post.

According to the police, you may also submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

If the information provided leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

