Police shoot, kill 1 at scene of domestic disturbance

A Corpus Christi police officer shot and killed a man Friday evening after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman called police just after 6 p.m. and said her boyfriend had a weapon and was prepared to use it.

"Female caller said her boyfriend had hurt himself, had injured her, had weapons and threatened to use those weapons," Markle said. "Said if officers arrived, he was going to use those weapons against the officers. Apparently it seemed like a potential violent encounter."

Markle said there were several officers on scene, the man had a "long-arm weapon," and one of his officers shot and killed the man. Markle did not know how many shots were fired. The officer was the only one who fired.

The man died at the apartment complex. His name and age have not been released. No information was given about the extent of the woman's injuries either. No police officers were hurt. Their names and experience levels were also not yet available.

The officers who were involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Chief Markle said Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez was there, as well.