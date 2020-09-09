Police stepping up enforcement at Bishop City Park due to increase in criminal mischief cases

City park curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and unaccompanied minors under the age of 17 should not be in any public places between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department put out word on social media Tuesday evening that, effective immediately, their officers will be cracking down on city parks' and juvenile curfew laws.

Citing an increase in criminal mischief cases at Bishop City Park, which is located in the 100 block of East Joyce Street, police said their patrol division will be strictly enforcing curfew laws. They warn that any violators will be cited and possibly arrested.

City Park curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and unaccompanied minors under the age of 17 should not be in any public places between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.