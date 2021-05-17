Police: Training jet crashes near Kingsville, both pilots able to eject

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A trainer jet from Naval Air Station- Kingsville crashed Monday, Kingsville Police Chief Rick Torres confirmed to 3News.
A student-pilot and a trainer pilot were able to eject from the aircraft. Both have been found. No major injuries have been reported.
The jet went down west of Highway 77 and King Ranch and law enforcement officials have not been able to get to the plane. The Navy is taking over the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
