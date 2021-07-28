Kleberg County hosts de-escalation training for confrontations between police and upset suspects

What they’ve learned may end up saving not only their life, but the person they are trying to talk out of doing anymore violence.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert set up a de-escalation class for area lawmen in the hopes that at the end of the day, everyone comes out alive after confrontations between police and a highly upset suspect.

"The officers don’t want to have to use force," Hubert said. "The officers are cognizant as everybody else that they could end up on the 10 o’clock news.”

Kleberg County Chief Deputy Jaime Garza and Lieutenant Jacob Molina took part in the de-escalation training inside of the County's annex building.

Garza played the role of an upset suspect while Molina worked to calm him down.

Molina’s goal as a lawmen is to learn to get a suspect to give up without the situation turning violent. They’re doing this under the watchful eye of Jason Childers who is the class instructor.

"When we are dealing with de-escalation, we’re dealing with people whose emotions are extremely high," Molina said. "The goal in law enforcement is to bring down the emotions in order to get them thinking more rationally and working through the problem that they face."

Lawmen from places like Brooks and Kenedy counties showed up to learn the art of de-escalating an intense confrontation. It's something that can take officers years of trial and error to figure out.

"Officers deal with tense, difficult situations and it can be hard to maintain their own stress levels because they’re going into a volatile situation and it takes a lot of practice and a lot of skill and a lot of emotional self-regulation in order to deal with these incidents," Childers added.

The DA said this training is not only going to help his cases in the courtroom, but lower the number of bad outcomes between police and the public.

This training is especially important to patrol officers who usually show up first to a scene. What they’ve learned may end up saving not only their life, but the person they are trying to talk out of doing anymore violence.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.