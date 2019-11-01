CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After months of investigation, the Aransas Pass Police Department arrested multiple suspects at Dueling Pistols bar on Commercial Street for illegal gambling.

The investigation stated October of 2018 when the police department received several calls from concerned neighbors about gambling activity at Dueling Pistols bar.

Police went undercover at Dueling Pistol to confirm that there was illegal activity. With evidence collected police they were able to get a warrant out for the company.

According to the police department, by the time of the arrest, there were two patrons at the bar who were actively gambling. Police cited the two patrons for gambling and released them.

The owner and two employees of the bar were arrested for illegal gambling.