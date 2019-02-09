CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the public's help in finding two people reported missing.

36-year old Bradley Brooks was last seen by his girlfriend in mid-July. His vehicle was found abandoned near NAS-Corpus Christi. He is said to have tattoos on his chest and right forearm as well as scars on the back of his head.

Police also need help finding 36-year old Vanessa Pecina. She was last seen in late August.

She was spotted getting into a red car on Queen Drive, but officials are unsure if anyone else was in the car or where it was going. She is said to have multiple tattoos on her arm, shoulder and chest.

If you have any information about either person you are asked to call Corpus Christi Police at 361-886-2600.

