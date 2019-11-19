CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The House Intelligence Committee heard testimony in the impeachment inquiry against Presidenty Trump, including from two witnesses who were on Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's President Zelensky.

Both expressed concern about the president's request for a favor, which they both considered political in nature, calling it inappropriate.

3News invited political analyst Bill Criss to provide his take on what has been unfolding in Washington.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: