Political Analyst weighs in on mask mandates across Texas counties

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — According to Political Analyst Dr. Bill Chriss, there are provisions that can authorize county judges to come up with an emergency plan in the case of a natural disaster and enforce them.

"The legislature, in its infant wisdom, has given both local county officials and the statewide governor similar authority to deal with natural disasters," Chriss said. "What we don't know is whether the governor, who is the head of the state government, whether his authority extended by the legislature to deal with an emergency includes preventing other people who have that authority from dealing with an emergency."

Brooks County now joins others across the state that are defying Governor Greg Abbott's order banning mask mandates.

Harris County along with Fort Bend, Dallas, and Bexar counties have all filed lawsuits against the governor's actions.

Now, the governor, along with Attorney General Ken Paxton have also threatened to go after any County issuing mask orders.

"It would be different if the governor were saying these are the steps I'm going to take statewide to deal with the COVID epidemic, then the county officials would have to fall into line, but what the governor doing now, he isn't issuing orders to deal with an epidemic, he's issuing orders to prevent other people from dealing with an epidemic," Chriss said. "And the legal question is does his authority extend far enough to allow him to do that?"