The U.S. Supreme Court made a major ruling Monday regarding the issue of whether the current map of Texas congressional districts discriminates against minorities.

Monday's ruling basically upholds the legality of keeping the districts the way they are, despite a lower court ruling that the current configuration is racially discriminatory.

"We feel like the decision was correct and fair," said Mike Bergsma, Nueces County Republican Party Chair.

"The Democratic Party is outraged. I mean you have a five-four by the Supreme Court along partisan lines," said Coretta Graham, Nueces County Democratic Party Chair.

Justices ruled in a five-four decision in the case involving congressional and state legislative districts that had first been adopted by the lower court on an interim basis, then approved by the Texas legislature. In 2017, the same judges who approved the interim maps in 2012 agreed with the challengers that the maps were the product of intentional discrimination.

"Some of the complaints that say District 27, ignore the fact that we created District 34 for the Valley that Congressman Vela now holds, and so it's created a whole new Democrat district, and so I don't know what their complaint is," Bergsma said.

"We do not understand why they couldn't find intentional discrimination when all the other lower courts in state and federal court found discrimination, and it's not a very easy case to bring in the first place," Graham said. "Now the Supreme Court has made it even more difficult to basically show this ongoing intentional voter suppression."

Justice Samuel Alito said for the court's conservative majority that the lower court made a mistake by striking down all but one of the districts.

The court's liberal justices dissented.

It will be after the 2020 census when the issue of redistricting can once again be tackled, although the debate, rest assured, will continue to be fierce until then.

