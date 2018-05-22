Tuesday is election day for the 2018 Joint Primary Runoffs, and that means Coastal Bend residents will be making their way out to the polls.

The runoff will decide, among others, who will run on the Republican and Democratic side of the 27th Congressional District race. Raul "Roy" Barrera and Eric Holguin will face off on the Democratic side, and Bech Bruun and Michael Cloud are vying to be on the Republican ballot.

To find your polling location, check out the list below:

