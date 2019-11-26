CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new bar in the Coastal Bend is spreading the Christmas cheer.

Miracle Bar is a pop-up bar inside of Katz 21 Steakhouse. The bar area has been decked, head-to-toe with Christmas decorations.

The main focus of Miracle Bar is on craft cocktails that have been carefully chosen to match the holiday spirit.

"It really does make me happy to put smiles on peoples' faces, this type of concept takes a lot of work, there's a lot of prep time, there's a lot of kitchen time, I really had to put on my chef's coat for this one," master mixologist Job McClain said.

Miracle Bar will be at Katz 21 until Dec. 31.

