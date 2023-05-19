Popcorn Guy makes special appearance at 'Winding Up Woodlawn' event Friday

The event was a way for students to say goodbye to the school year, but also to the school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Woodlawn Elementary played host Friday to a special guest.

Corpus Christi's own Popcorn Guy Jason Grosboll stopped by the school's 'Winding up Woodlawn' gathering Friday. The event was a way for students to say goodbye to the school year, but also to the school.

This will be the school's last year open as they look to consolidate with two other elementary campuses to become the new Cullen Place Elementary School.

Grosboll was on hand to show students his signature tricks, and to encourage them to follow their dreams.

