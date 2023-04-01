'Popcorn Guy' may never see money from any GoFundMe pages due to company policy

A Cinemark policy 3NEWS found online says employees are not allowed to accept gifts under any circumstances.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi movie theater employee Jason Grosboll is a star.

After going viral on TikTok in December for being a popcorn-pouring phenom, he got a shoutout from Henry Winkler and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he was invited to make popcorn for the stars at the Oscars.

Since the video went viral, several people have reached out to us on Facebook asking how to help Grosboll.

At least one GoFundMe page has popped up for Grosboll. When we investigated to see if the donation page was legitimate, we found that it is.

Justin Herrera created a GoFundMe for Grosboll. He tells 3NEWS he made the GoFundMe after he saw a post Grosboll made on the website Twitch about wanting to use his newfound attention to help his dad out.

However, we also came across a Cinemark policy that said employees are *not* allowed to accept gifts under any circumstances. This would include cash from any GoFundMe donations.

"In dealing with current or potential customers, film distributors, suppliers, contractors and competitors, employees should act in our best interests to the exclusion of personal advantage," the Employee Code of Business Conduct and Ethics states. "Any substantial gift or favor offered by an actual or potential client, contractor, or provider of goods or services, lendor, security holder, or other affiliate, whether it be in tangible form or in the form of a service or - 2 - individual benefit, should be refused unless acceptance of such gift or favor has been approved by the Vice President of Human Resources or the President of the Company."

This policy, which is similar to other corporate policies, would prevent Grosboll from receiving gifts from anyone as a fringe benefit to his position at Cinemark.