Poppy Wall of Honor is on display at USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Poppy Wall of Honor was installed on board the USS Lexington.
The interactive wall allows visitors a chance to learn the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and pay tribute to the more than 600,000 military service members who have died in combat since World War I.
The red poppy flower is an international symbol of remembrance.
The exhibit, which is sponsored by San-Antonio based insurance company USAA, is temporary so you only have until June 7 to check it out.
