Port A beaches still closed to vehicular traffic according to joint statement from Nueces County Judge, Port Aransas Mayor

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan issued a joint statement Thursday to clarify standing orders prohibiting vehicle traffic on beaches.

The statement addresses confusion stemming from recent reports of problems caused by congestion as visitors park their vehicles parked near Port Aransas beaches to access them on foot.

"Residents, Tourists and Visitors are hereby advised that beach closure Orders related to vehicular traffic are in effect for the beaches in Port Aransas, Texas. There are no changes to vehicular prohibitions on beaches in Corpus Christi.

Out-of-town visitors should be aware that there is limited access to beaches in Port Aransas and plans for travel to Nueces County beaches should be carefully planned in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID 19. Enforcement of these Orders is necessary to ensure the safety and health of all those in Nueces County. City of Port Aransas Police, the Nueces County Sheriff and Constables will be assisting in such enforcement. Debris from Hurricane Hanna is also an access and safety concern.