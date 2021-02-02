Port Aransas awarded grant money for gas distribution system that was damaged during Hurricane Harvey

The grant will be used to demolish and replace the full facility of the Port Aransas natural gas high pressure system.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — In Port Aransas, the city has been awarded a $5.9 million grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency nd the Department of Homeland Security for their gas distribution system.

It was back in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey hit and brought six to 10 feet of storm surge over Port Aransas.

It completely flooded the gas distribution system, which supplies natural gas to over a thousand residents and business locations.

