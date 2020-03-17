PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan signed off on what they are calling a seven-day declaration of disaster as they try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Port Aransas will ban community gatherings such as weddings, parades and sporting events in excess of 50 people. Schools, churches, bars and restaurants are among the exceptions to that rule.

Bujan said Port Aransas beaches will remain open.

This declaration will remain in effect through March 23.

