There's a new Bernie in Port Aransas. Meet the beachgoing 'Bollard Bernie'

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Guess who has made it to Port Aransas?

A crocheted version of the now-famous Bernie with mittens imagery has been found on the beaches of Port Aransas on a bollard.

The Port Aransas, TX Instagram page posted the image this week.

Earlier this week, a local woman made a crochet Bernie Mittens doll that sold at auction for several thousand dollars. The money raised is all going to charity.

The image of the senator sitting in his winter coat, mittens, and mask has been made into countless memes. Sanders even made merchandise with the image displayed on it. The merch was sold-out quickly after it was posted online.

The image is one of the most popular from President Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony.

Bollards on local beaches are often decorated with crochet characters and colorful patterns.

