There's a new Bernie in Port Aransas. Meet the beachgoing 'Bollard Bernie'

The Port Aransas, TX Instagram account posted the 'Bernie Bollard' this week.
Credit: Port Aransas/Instagram

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Guess who has made it to Port Aransas?

A crocheted version of the now-famous Bernie with mittens imagery has been found on the beaches of Port Aransas on a bollard. 

Credit: Port Aransas/Instagram

The Port Aransas, TX Instagram page posted the image this week. 

RELATED: Corpus Christi business owner auctions off Bernie Sanders doll for a good cause

Earlier this week, a local woman made a crochet Bernie Mittens doll that sold at auction for several thousand dollars. The money raised is all going to charity. 

The image of the senator sitting in his winter coat, mittens, and mask has been made into countless memes. Sanders even made merchandise with the image displayed on it. The merch was sold-out quickly after it was posted online.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders' mittens, memes raise $1.8 million for charity

The image is one of the most popular from President Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony. 

Bollards on local beaches are often decorated with crochet characters and colorful patterns. 

RELATED: Yarn bombing the beach bollards on Mustang Island

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

