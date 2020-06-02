PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas officials broke ground Wednesday on a new building for their Chamber of Commerce.

The previous Chamber building was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, leaving them to operate out of a double-wide trailer for the past two and a half years. The City managed to acquire $1.2 million from FEMA and the Texas Department of Emergency Management for the new facility.

Construction is set to begin immediately.

"We have a lot of guests coming in. Lot of winter Texans," City Manager David Parsons said. "It's kind of hard to access and the space is very limited, so when we get back to normal it'll be a big boost for the city."

The building will have the exact same design as the previous one. It should be completed in about six months.

