South Texas tourism leaders hope to increase travel from Mexico, attract more Winter Texans

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas is one of the most popular summer destinations around; but officials there are hoping that the winter off-season is going to become a big draw as well.

Brett Stawar is the President and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau. He said that with the border now opening up to vaccinated travelers, the city should see a boost in the number of people coming from out of across the border.

"We do welcome a significant number," Stawar said. "I don't have numbers specifically on that market, but for Mexico in particular as well as Canada, we do see a lot of folks drive for that. Winter Texans come down from Canada and we missed those sorely last year, so we're anxious to welcome those people back again."

CEO of Visit Corpus Christi Brett Oetting said that his organization has big plans to try and attract more tourists from Mexico in the future.

Oetting said Visit Corpus Christi is looking to update its webpage and visitors guide to serve both English and Spanish speaking audiences looking for vacation information.

"We will be developing a Spanish language webpage on our website for them," Oetting said. "We will also be developing by the beginning of summertime a Spanish language visitor guide, so if someone from Mexico request a visitors guide they will get a Spanish language guide as opposed to an American or English guide."

Visit Corpus Christi is also going to be using data to ensure that its plan is working -- everything from looking at the total number of visitors every year to checking to see if the duration of their visits increase or decrease.

"We're able to look at credit cards, where the credit card ZIP code came from. We're able to look at GPS. We're able to look at a location on our website, the location of where someone looks at our website or the different pages," Oetting said. "And when we take all of that data and put it together it gives us a profile of where people are coming from, whether it's from Mexico or Oklahoma City."

Oetting said he's not sure how much Visit Corpus Christi is going to spend on this plan, but he does feel like it's a worthwhile project that will pay off in the end.

