Corpus Christi (kIII News) — Police are investigating the drowning death of a woman who was found unresponsive in the waters off the coast of Port Aransas.

According to the Port Aransas Police Department, the woman was found just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead a short time later. She was identified Thursday by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as 38-year-old Jennifer Greene.

Greene reportedly owned a taxi service in Port Aransas.

Police said there were no signs of trauma and they do not expect foul play. Autopsy results to determine an official cause of death are still pending.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII