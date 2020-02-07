Port Aransas business owners, residents voicing concerns over restricted access to beaches

Because of the rapidly increasing rate of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County, Judge Barbara Canales announced a curfew and vehicular restrictions for beaches.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — In response to the recent restrictions ordered for our area beaches, Port Aransas residents and business owners are voicing some concerns they have leading up to July 4 weekend.

Port Aransas Chief of Police Scott Burroughs commented on how the holiday will pose new challenges. With the entrances to beaches being closed -- only allowing visitors to walk -- many people may not want to walk very far.

Port Aransas Chief of Police Scott Burroughs commented on how the holiday will pose new challenges. With the entrances to beaches being closed -- only allowing visitors to walk -- many people may not want to walk very far.

"People are going to have a tendency to congregate around the access points so those that have no issue walking should consider moving a couple hundred yards in either direction instead of setting up in front of one of the access points," Chief Burroughs said.

Kelby and Rachelle McCann are residents who put a call out to the Texas General Land Office and Judge Canales' office to voice their concerns.

"They said that they were gonna mend the order for ADA compliance by allowing those with placards to go on the beach so we feel that's a big win but we're not sure if that's still the right answer because we have moms, single moms, single parents who have to drag their kids, their toys and all their stuff and they're not gonna want to go far," the McCanns said.

The McCanns are also concerned with the impact on their golf cart rental business. The order by Judge Canales restricts golf carts and all-terrain vehicles on the beach.

"We have already had quite a few cancellations, which we figured was gonna happen once we found out that this was occurring, so just like everyone else here that's limited on business, it's a hard pill to swallow," the McCanns said.

Though many residents, business owners and visitors feel upset about the order, others are expressing a different view on it. Carole Loupe said while she understands her neighbor's concerns -- she also feels this is one of many steps necessary to help slow the spread of the virus.

"I get that people are upset, their plans have been disrupted, they've counted on this, they've spent money, I get how big this weekend is to everybody," Loupe said. "However, I think Judge Canales made the right call. I know that it wasn't an easy call for her because we need this tourism business, we need it, but we also need to protect the people who live in Nueces County."