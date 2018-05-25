Memorial Day weekend also kicks off the summer vacation season and places like Port Aransas are welcoming those visitors with open arms.

Beaches in Port Aransas will fill up as the Memorial Day weekend kicks off, and the area businesses are ready.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was going on Friday for the Old Town Cottages complex and Cita Boutique, businesses that were closed due to Hurricane Harvey.

"We were open for two weeks and the hurricane of course came and we lost everything. The cottages were 30 days from opening," said Shana Heard, co-owner of Old Town Cottages.

Jerry Barras is a co-owner of the complex and showed 3News around the cottages and explained what the Memorial Day weekend means to his business and to the town.

"Memorial Day weekend is the beginning of summer so to speak, and you're going to see this town packed with people by the afternoon today and we're thrilled about it," Baras said. "The whole town is thrilled about it. We need it. We've all been pretty much out of business for seven months."

At Blue Water Cowboy, tourists were already enjoying the seafood and steaks offered there. The owners said they are ready for a busy weekend.

"People are obviously coming back but like you said there's no place to stay," Jordan Soechting said. "I hope we get the daytrippers for sure, but I think it will be good."

Guests were already beginning to show up at Cita Boutique Friday as they enjoy their Memorial Day weekend vacation and give Port Aransas business.

