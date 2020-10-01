CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CEO of the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau has accepted a similar job in Laka Tahoe, Cali.

Jeff Hentz is on the job for another two weeks before leaving to California. He is going to head up the North Tahoe Resort Chamber of Commerce.

"This position opened up and because of my background and success in California in the High Sierra, they reached out and i was the right guy for the job," Hentz said.

Hentz has been with the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce since 2016. He was there for less than a year before Hurricane Harvey hit.

"We're really proud of our role in the comeback," Hentz said. "We launched the Chamber Foundation right before Harvey and we transitioned it to be a recovery tool to raise money. We directly or indirectly raised $3.5 million."

Sometime next week an interim CEO will be named, and then a nationwide search will take place to find Hentz' replacement.

"I was expecting to be here forever, but my soul, I'm a huge outdoor mountain guy, and I left my soul behind in California, in my Yosemite days," Hentz said.

Hentz feels that he is leaving the Chamber in a great place. he hopes that all of the festivals and events he's worked to put into place will continue to keep Port Aransas as one of the hottest tourist spots on the Texas coast.

