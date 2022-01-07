Port Aransas city leaders look to expand SH 361 to 4 lane roadway

Over the years a number of major accidents and fatality crashes have happened along the busy two lane highway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Port Aransas are working to have Highway 361 widened to a four lane roadway, according to police Chief Scott Burroughs.

Over the years a number of major accidents and fatality crashes have happened along the busy two lane highway.

A few years ago, TxDOT did put in passing lanes along several sections of 361.

Burroughs said that he was part of a meeting this week with TxDOT to discuss the issue.

"We're doing our due diligence, our city council is working with Todd Hunter and that state to try and get funding to expand that highway," Burroughs said. "In fact, we just met with TXDOT this week and that was one of the topics of discussion."

A TxDOT official sent 3NEWS an email response regarding the issue of safety along 361.

While there are no plans at this time to add additional lanes to SH 361, the Texas Department of Transportation remains aware of the public's interest in the safety of this roadway. And we are committed to working with city officials and state leaders.

