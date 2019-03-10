CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend theatre is finally recovering since suffering damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The Port Aransas Community Theatre is back, and genuine talent has prepared a production for Halloween.

The production of "And Then There Were None" opens this weekend. It is based on Agatha Christie's who-done-it.

Community volunteers, including the stars on the stage, have ensured that the theatre is better than ever.

"You get so engrossed in what they're doing, you forget that they're your neighbors," Vice President Cyndi Christenson said.

And Then There Were None will be playing at the Port Aransas Community Theatre every Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks.

To buy tickets, click here.

