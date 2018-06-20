The downpour in Tuesday's rain shower caused Port Aransas community to lose power, but their primary concern with the weather was staying safe on the road.

A lot of rain all at once can cause flash floods -- a severe risk to drivers.

Officials said the ground didn't have time to absorb the water leading it into the path of vehicles.

"Consider the whole city a no wake zone. The biggest issue we're having right now is with cars that are driving too fast down the roadways, and they create a wake, and that water pushes up into some buildings and homes that otherwise wouldn't have flooded," said Chief Scott Burroughs, Port Aransas Police Department.

According to Burroughs people heeded warnings and they only had to assist few vehicles out of the water.

