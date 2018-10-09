On Friday a series of video's were posted on Facebook by a Port Aransas couple showing a white truck ramming their vehicle repeatedly as they were on their way to Corpus Christi.

The couple sat down exclusively with 3 News Sunday evening to talk about what happened just two days before.

The first impact was on Highway 361 just before North Padre Island. The second happened close after.

They immediately called 9-1-1 and also turned on their cell phone camera.

The couple said eventually the truck tried to cut through a gas station and get away but they were determined to know who was behind the wheel.

"We are pushing the JFK bridge and he pushes alongside of us and then he backs off and goes right behind us again," Kyle said. "He comes right on us and hits us."

"She wouldn't call the officers until we stopped and gave her an address that's exactly what she told us," Kyle said.

In the video both Kyle and Brittany are heard telling the dispatcher different exits and businesses they are passing.

"Ma'am we cant stop right this guy is behind us. we are very threatened right now," Brittany told the dispatcher. "He hit us."

The couple said they were hit a total of four times between Hwy 361 and the JFK bridge.

A car seat can be seen in the video but luckily the couple's kids weren't there at the time.

"We are on the bridge over the ocean right now and we could potentially be rammed off the bridge," Brittany said.

Eventually the truck stopped and two men got out to fix a bumper before taking off again.

"If he got away that would have been it you know," Brittany said.

The couple said the ordeal eventually ended after an hour when they followed the truck to an tile business on Crosstown Expressway by Port Ave where police were nearby.

They said officers told them the man was cited for no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.

"I said ok is he not being arrested I said," Kyle said. "For any assault charges and he was like no and I said why not. He said he's just a bad driver he's uneducated."

Even though they did post their story to Facebook, 3 News was asked not to show the couple's faces or give their last names because they have received several threats since taking their stroy to social media

"They are going to come kill us. we know where you live," Kyle said talking about the messages.

The two said they met with a Corpus Christi Police Lieutenant to work on filing aggravated assault charges.

3 News reached out to the CCPD but have not received a call back as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

