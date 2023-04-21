Port Aransas creates new campaign to raise golf cart safety awareness

Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs told 3NEWS that his department does see frequent golf cart accidents -- but said they often have low rates of injury.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Golf cart crashes are plaguing the city of Port Aransas, with city leaders trying to do their best to raise awareness and keep people safe.

Donna Smith is a visitor from Lufkin, Texas who said that one of her favorite things to do when she visits Port Aransas is ride around in golf carts.

"It's fun, it's fun. Riding them around. They're easy to get in and out of shops quicker. We've been on the beach with it, it's a lot of fun," she said.

Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs told 3NEWS that his department does see frequent golf cart accidents -- but said they often have low rates of injury.

"Typically we have one or two rollovers a week," he said. "Fortunately, most are at low speed and we're not generally very serious although we do see people transported to the hospital."

It's become enough of a problem that President and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber Of Commerce Brett Stawar created an animated public service announcement.

Stawar told 3NEWS that he hopes that those who use the golf carts follow all the safety protocols that comes with them.

"We are concerned about people maybe not following the rules and putting kids on their laps," he said.

City officials hope the safety campaign will help lower the number of accidents and keep all four wheels firmly on the ground.

