CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Port Aransas will soon get a new hotel and conference center.

Last week during Port Aransas City Council meeting council members voted on two proposals for the planned space.

The owners of Cinnamon Shore and the Palmilla Beach Resort Golf Community went head to head to win the bid from the city. Cinnamon Shore won the bidding process.

The project comes with an estimated $530,000 a year in hotel occupancy tax.