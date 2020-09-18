Disaster declaration prohibits overnight beach camping in Port Aransas as city braces for Tropical Depression 22

3News will continue watching this system as it develops and moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The City of Port Aransas issued a disaster declaration shortly before noon Friday as eyes are on Tropical Depression 22, which is expected to reach the coast early next week.

Tropical Depression 22 is expected to become a named storm at some point on Friday. 3News will continue watching this system as it develops and moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

The disaster declaration prohibits overnight beach camping between 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

Port Aransas' disaster declaration will remain in place for at least a week, unless continued or renewed by their city council, and activates the City's emergency management plan.