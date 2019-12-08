PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Passengers loading onto a ferry in Port Aransas were quickly evacuated Monday morning due to a large ship sounding its danger signal.

Videos posted online captured the sight just after 9 a.m. Monday morning as those passengers quickly got off the ferry. Richard Watson told 3News he was a passenger on board the ferry.

"I've lived in Port Aransas for 50 years and I have never seen anything like this before," Watson said.

Watson said the massive ship first caught his eye as it came around a bend. He said the ship kept blowing its horn a number of times, and that translates to "get out of the way."

Watson said one woman received a minor scrape after falling during the event, but was not significantly hurt.

According to Rickey Dailey, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation, the vessel's captain sounded the ship's emergency horn. The vessel was said to be an inbound LNG ship.

The TxDOT captain and crew on the ferry immediately began evacuating passengers on foot. Dailey said the crew is trained to follow safety procedures in situations like this one.

The inbound ship continued in the channel and there were no reported collisions and no contact with the ferry. Ferry operations resumed shortly after.

3News has reached out to Cheniere for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

