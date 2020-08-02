CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County has finally begun work on fixing up the I. B. Magee Beach Park after the Port Aransas landmark was knocked out of operation by Hurricane Harvey.

Nueces County is pouring in around $4 million to get I. B. Magee Beach Park up and running.

"It's all coming from proceeds from a land sale we had or certificates of obligation we got and then some money we've put aside, and we're going to apply for FEMA reimbursements," said Brent Chesney, Nueces County Commissioner.

Port Aransas officials were happy to see the construction going on. In past years, I. B. Magee Beach Park was a popular place during the summer because it is right on the beach, but then Harvey came along and knocked it out of commission.

"That's kind of a key place on the beach for visitors. So it's great that we have the added capacity which is important so we can attract more people and accommodate more people," said Bob Lander, Interim CEO of Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau.

The $4 million project is not only going to be a big boost to the Port Aransas economy, but it's also going to help Nueces Counties bank account.

"It'll probably net us 5-6 or 7,000 dollars in revenue that's a lot for the county, and that's money hopefully we can use to offset taxes," Chesney said.

If all goes well, it's expected that this project will be completed by the start of the summer tourist season and provide some 70 prime beachfront spots.

