PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) — For three decades, Captain John McKinney with the Port Aransas Fire Department has been very busy. On top of being a fire captain, McKinney also runs the city's water district and constantly volunteers for the city.

"Stayed pretty busy!" McKinney exclaimed.

After spending some time as a junior firefighter in San Antonio, McKinney packed up and moved to Port Aransas and the rest is history.

"32 years later it's still fun, it's hard work but its good fun and it's good for the community," McKinney said.

McKinney recalled the multiple fires he's fought including massive structure fires but none of these cases prepared him for August of 2017 when Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas Gulf Coast.

"Unbeliveable it was like a war zone," he added.

McKinney said he plans on staying in Port Aransas post-retirement to enjoy the community he's served for many years.

"Port A's unique it's just a great - it's a great little town, it's a great place to live, it's a very good community and it's just a good little beach town."

