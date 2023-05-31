x
Port Aransas forecasting strong summer tourism numbers

The city is adding more homes and rentals to the market over the next 5-10 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a successful Memorial Day weekend, the city of Port Aransas is forecasting a pretty strong summer. 

President and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce Brett Stawar told 3NEWS the city was pretty much a sell out this past weekend. 

Port Aransas saw massive crowds on the beach, with Stawar adding that they received great feedback from lodging properties, who said it seems like people were having a pleasant time. 

"We had a great volume of visitors and those visitors are in turn helping us support the economy here in Port Aransas," he said.

Stawar told 3NEWS that the city is adding more homes and rentals to the market over the next 5-10 years, saying Port Aransas will continue to grow as an island and tourist destination.

