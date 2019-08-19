PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Faculty and staff at Port Aransas High School have been gearing up all summer to welcome students back to an upgraded campus on Tuesday.

If you have ever walked by the high school entrance, you'll notice that this year it doesn't look familiar. It was one of several updates at the school this year.

"So they are still doing last minute touch ups so we can be ready for the start of the school year," Principal David Swartwout said.

3News got a tour of the campus Monday from Principal Swartwout. He said a vestibule has been installed into the front of the school to better monitor who comes in and out, and that alongside campus security will help enhance the school's safety.

Not too far down the hallway is the school library. It looked the same on Monday, but Swartwout said that won't be the case for much longer.

"Not only is it central and it's the hub for our two floors and their classrooms work around it, but it also is on schedule for a sort of facelift," Swartwout said.

Swartwout said the library will be redesigned with more technology in mind and will facilitate more interactive learning and research. Then it can be put in motion in the school's new Innovation Lab.

"We're hoping that the library will link to the innovation lab, so that we have a research based facility and then this sort of applied hands-on facility," Swartwout said.

The lab will be where students can put what they have learned to the test.

Port Aransas Independent School District Superintendent Sharon McKinney said the idea embodies the theme of the district this year, which is "Imagine."

"To better the opportunities our students have to learn and grow and be prepared of whatever they choose to do after high school," McKinney said. "We're really imagining what that may look like."

Hundreds of students will step through the new entryway vestibule Tuesday morning for the first day of their new school year.

