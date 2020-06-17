PORT ARANSAS, Texas — According to 'Airbnb,' Port Aransas is one of the top destinations in the U.S. Around the same time the state opened up -- traffic has hit record numbers that aren't seen regularly -- even during summer.

Chief of Police Scott Burroughs wants to remind the Coastal Bend and tourists while Port Aransas is always open, right now is a time to be extra cautious and respectful of those around you.

"Our crowds on the weekdays are typically what we see on the weekends," Chief Burroughs said. "Our crowds on the weekends are typically seen during the holidays. People need to take responsibility for their own actions and appropriate safety precautions. You also need to be respectful of other people, and it's just not that inconvenient to put on a mask when you're in a crowded area."

Chief Burroughs added that the stop of the spread is up to us as a community and we can get ahead of COVID-19 if we work together in practicing healthy hygiene.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

