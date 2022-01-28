Port Aransas tourism summit sets up for city recovery

Bouncing back from the pandemic is a top priority for this Coastal Bend city. They met to discuss how to attract people to the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas held a tourism summit this Thursday, Jan. 27th. With pandemic recovery as a major concern, business owners, people in the tourism industry, and community leaders met to discuss bouncing back.

It's a vibrant seaside community with a huge collection of unique experiences and events; for example, the upcoming Whooping Crane Festival!

We'll have more information on that as it gets finalized.

But for now, the tourism summing was designed to highlight what Port-A can provide visitors.

We spoke with Brett Stawar, Press CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce.

"So we're looking at what's next here. Port Aransas has so many great thngs to offer, and we continue to evolve as a community, and make Port A shine."

With spring break on the way, small business are especially looking to bring in workers.

