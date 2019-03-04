PORT ARANSAS, Texas — During a meeting on Wednesday morning, Port Aransas Independent School District Superintendent Sharon McKinney and Police Chief Scott Burroughs presented their request to fund a school resource officer.

The two said they have been working on getting a resource officer for the campuses for years, but Hurricane Harvey got in the way of planning and funds.

A school resource officer would offer extra security on the district's campuses in case of an emergency and provide an additional person whom students can go to.

"Day to day they'd serve as a liaison, work with the students, they could address mental health issues, they could address drug issues any other issues that come up in the high school and junior high school kids," said Chief Scott Burroughs.

The district's safety committee suggested the district secure a resource officer. In turn, the district and police department drafted a grant proposal of $150,000. On Wednesday, they submitted the request to the Coastal Bend Council of Governments.

"This would be salary, benefits, overtime, as well as training and all of those things that are required to get the program started," Sharon McKinney said.

Both Burroughs and McKinney said the safety of their students is critical which is why they are actively pursuing the funds for a resource officer.

After the meeting, Chief Burroughs said their request is headed to Governor Greg Abbott's agenda to determine funding levels.

If they receive the grant, the officer will start with the 2019-2020 school year.