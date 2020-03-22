PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A reminder for students at Port Aransas Independent School District, the district will be distributing laptops for all students who need them starting Monday, March 23.
The distribution will begin Monday at the entrance of Port Aransas High School.
Staff will also be at their respective campuses during distribution to help gather any essential learning materials for students.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Only two remain in self-imposed quarantine for coronavirus in Coastal Bend, risk remains low
- What are the propositions on this year's Super Tuesday ballots?
- Facts Not Fear: Are there cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Coastal Bend?
- Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle at Staples, Saratoga